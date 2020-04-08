Jilissa Zoltko Strikes A Sexy Pose For The Camera In A White String Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko let it all hang out in a tiny bathing suit for her most recent Instagram update. She flashed all of her enviable curves while showing off her modeling skills for the camera.

In the racy post, Jilissa rocked a skimpy white string bikini. The triangle top flaunted her toned shoulders and lean arms, as well as her abundant cleavage. The matching thong bottoms tied high around her curvy hips and put her killer legs and round booty in the spotlight. Her flat tummy and tiny waist were also on full display in the snaps.

She accessorized the look with a gold bracelet around her wrist and a ring on her finger. In the first photo, she stood with one foot in front of the other as she leaned against a gray stone wall. One of her hands tugged at the bikini bottoms while the other reached up to touch her hair. The second shot featured her from behind as she pressed her chest to the wall and bent one knee.

Jilissa parted her long, blond hair down the center and styled the loose strands in voluminous curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup. The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. She complemented her sun kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and highlighter on her forehead, chin, and nose. She completed the look with vivid pink lipstick.

Jilissa’s 687,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the post. The pics have earned more than 27,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were uploaded. Fans also flooded the comments section with nearly 400 messages for her to read.

“Always so perfect,” one follower wrote.

“Always Beautiful, Classy and very Sexy!!! Stay safe!!!” another stated.

“WOW!!! You have a very beautiful bikini body, Jilissa!!! You’re absolutely gorgeous!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“Thanks for that beautiful view,” a fourth comment read.

Jilissa fans have become accustomed to seeing her don sexy bathing suit looks in nearly all of her posts. However, she has been known to change things up a bit in tight pants and plunging dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa most recently delighted her loyal followers with a sizzling beach snap that featured her wearing a snakeskin bikini in front of the ocean. To date, that post has raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 360 comments.