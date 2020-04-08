Latina Fitness Model Eri Anton Takes To The Beach In Minuscule Animal-Print Bikini

Eri Anton stunned a lot of her 1 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 8, with an update of herself in a skimpy bikini.

The video showed Anton striking different poses while on a beach. The fitness model wore a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a striking leopard print in varying shades of brown and beige. Her bikini top featured a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and another that went around her back. The triangles were super small, baring quite a bit of her cleavage.

Anton teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thin straps. She wore the bands pulled up high on her frame, showing off her strong hips and contrasting them with her slim waistline. The bikini also featured a thong bottom that showcased Anton’s toned glutes. As revealed by one of the tags, her swimsuit was courtesy of Kristen Lonie Swimsuit.

The geotag indicated that the video was shot in Laguna Beach, California. It was unclear whether this was new footage or an old one. In her caption, Anton said that she believes in true love, adding that she also thinks soulmates are real.

Within just a couple of hours, the video has been viewed more than 110,000 times, garnering more than 9,800 likes and nearly 200 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app used the occasion to express their admiration for Anton. They also took to the comments section to reply to her caption.

“Dreams do come true and soulmates are real. I found my Prince Charming and my forever love after an awful relationship. Count my blessings everyday for him,” one user wrote in response.

“Wow!!! Beautiful,” replied another one, including a heart-eyed face emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re actual perfection babe,” a third fan chimed in, also adding several heart-eyed face emoji after the words.

“Hope you stay safe out there gorgeous,” another one added, trailing the reply with a long string of heart-eyed face emoji.

Anton has proved to have a predilection for animal-print swimsuits, as she often shares images of herself clad in different types. She posted one example late last month, which was a photo that showed her next to a boxing bag as she rocked a two-piece swimsuit that boasted a leopard print with yellow accents. The top featured spaghetti straps and small triangles that tied behind her neck. Her bottoms also had thin straps that sat high on her sides.