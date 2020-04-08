Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo Via Zoom To Cheer Up Nursing Home Residents

Matthew McConaughey hosted virtual bingo for senior citizens that are not able to have visitors due to COVID-19.

Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey hosted an energetic virtual Bingo game through Zoom in an effort to cheer up senior citizens at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas. These elderly residents are not able to have visitors at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic so McConaughey wanted to do something that would bring a smile to their faces, according to Tank’s Good News.

The actor wore a plaid button-down shirt and a backwards hat as he sat before the camera to host the game. He was surrounded by his wife Camilla, mother Kay and his children. He led the residents through several rounds of the game, calling out the numbers loud enough for everyone to hear with the help of his family. More than a dozen older men and women played along from their own rooms. When someone won, McConaughey and his family would cheer enthusiastically. The winners were allowed to ask McConaughey whatever question they would like as a prize, as CBS News reported.

“We got a I-24, I-24…” he called out loudly before two different residents announced that they had a Bingo.

In a video clip of the Bingo session that the nursing home later shared publicly online, the residents seemed to be enjoying themselves, smiling broadly. For the residents that were able to participate, this gesture meant a lot as they now find themselves living in isolation, cut off from those they love. The virtual Bingo session allowed them to get their minds off of concerns regarding the pandemic and get some human interaction without putting themselves at risk.

Molly Davis Nedley, the sales director at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, shared her appreciation towards McConaughey and his family in a public statement.

“Our team members can’t interact with the residents the way we normally do, so we have been doing everything possible to uplift them virtually. This was a wish come true! The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis. It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”

At the end of the Bingo game, each of the residents held up handwritten signs with messages of gratitude for McConaughey.

