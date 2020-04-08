Amanda Lee Shows Off Busty Assets And Bodacious Derriere In Revealing Workout Clothes

Canadian fitness trainer and model Amanda Lee posted a sexy new photo of herself on social media on Wednesday, April 8, one that displayed her killer curves. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 12.1 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands of fans around the world.

The 34-year-old bombshell looked stunning as she photographed herself indoors while sitting on her shins in front of a mirror. She exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted and stared at her cellphone’s screen. Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled into a high ponytail as it cascaded down her back in slight waves.

Amanda sported a full face of makeup that highlighted her natural beauty in the snapshot, including foundation, a light blush, sculpted eyebrows, a dark eyeliner, a light-pink eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick. It was the model’s enviable physique, however, that demanded the most attention.

Up top, Amanda opted for a tiny light-pink crop-top that left very little to the imagination. The garment, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, was very tight-fitting as it hugged Amanda’s voluptuous assets and exposed more than enough cleavage. The tiny tank top also featured a hemline that reached just below Amanda’s chest, revealing her flat and chiseled midriff.

Amanda paired the top with an equally revealing pair of booty shorts. The tiny bottoms featured a tie-dye design in several colors and an elastic waistband that further drew attention to the model’s fit core. On full display was also Amanda’s curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere as she faced the camera from her side. She did not accessorize the sporty yet sexy look.

Amanda looked to be photographed inside her residence. In the post’s caption, she asked her many followers if they have joined her workout sessions on Instagram live. She also revealed that the athletic garments were manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer that she is partnered with.

The smoking-hot post was met with instant approval from a large amount of fans and garnered more than 99,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. More than 900 of Amanda’s followers also took to the comments section to vocalize their compliments on her beauty, her figure and her revealing outfit.

“I am in love” one person commented.

“Hottest girl in the world,” a second user added.

“Very very nice,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Absolute perfection,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Amanda has shared a number of extremely hot looks on social media as of late. On April 4, she wowed her followers in a skintight white tank-top that left little to the imagination and a pair of figure-hugging neon sweatpants, per The Inquisitr.