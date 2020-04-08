Polish Model Veronica Bielik Flaunts Killer Physique In Skintight Leggings And Tie-Front Crop Top

Veronica Bielik gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, April 8, when she took to the social media app to post a couple of snapshots of herself clad in workout clothes.

The Polish model was captured posing on a balcony in front of a glass railing as she struck two different, but similar, poses for the camera. In both, Bielik was in a three-quarter stance that angled the left side of her body toward the camera. The first saw her with one leg in front of the other in a way that showcased her toned booty. In the second, that same leg was pulled backward, emphasizing her quads.

Bielik wore a pair of black leggings that sat just below her bellybutton, clinging to her slim midsection while outlining her strong hips. The yoga pants had patterns down the thighs, including a sheer strip that showed a bit of skin.

Bielik paired her leggings with a tie-front crop top in pink, which complimented her sun-kissed skin. The top featured thick straps that went over her shoulder. It also boasted a low neckline that dipped into her chest, showcasing her buxom figure. The tag she added with the post revealed her outfit was from Alo Yoga, a brand that often patterns up with models and influencers.

In her caption, Bielik joked that the next-door neighbor is starting to look quite cute after two weeks in home isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of the time of this writing, the photos have attracted more than 68,200 likes and about 1,300 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Users of the app flocked to the comments section to shower Bielik in compliments and emoji, while also engaging with her caption.

“Beautiful photos Veronica. Keep on smiling beautiful friend,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart, a fire, a face blowing a heart kiss and a thumbs up emoji.

“Haha love it! Looking amazing beautiful babe,” replied another user, topping the message with a series of pink hearts.

“You look absolutely awesome!!” a third one raved, including firework emoji at the end of the comment.

“Well I guess I’m moving in next door! Lol,” joked another fan.

Bielik seems to alway stun her fans no matter what she wears. She often takes to her Instagram page to share snapshots of herself wearing workout clothes and other skimpy sets. As The Inquisitr previously wrote, the model recently posted a selfie in which she rocked a knotted crop top and low-rise pants.