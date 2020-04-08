Olivia Pierson Shows Off Curvaceous Assets And Pert Derriere In Skintight White Dress

Canadian beauty Olivia Pierson sent fans around the world into a frenzy after she shared a series of gorgeous snapshots of herself on Wednesday, April 8. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.1 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 30-year-old hottie, who is most famously known for starring in the E! series, Relatively Nat & Liv, photographed herself in a number of sexy poses and angles indoors in a hallway for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. In the post, Olivia had her platinum blond hair styled in a pin-straight shoulder-length bob. She sported a full face of glamorous makeup for the look that featured foundation, a nude lipstick, a bold cat-eye liner, blush, and sculpted eyebrows. Furthermore, she was dressed to kill as she rocked a white dress that flattered her killer figure.

The garment, which featured short sleeves, was tiny as it only reached down the model’s thighs, exposing her legs. The dress was also designed with ruffles and was ruched as it tightly hugged every bit of the reality television star’s body, highlighting her voluptuous assets and her curvaceous hips. Olivia also showcased her bodacious derriere in the tight dress, as she faced her backside towards the camera in on of the snapshots.

Olivia finished the stylish look off with several jewelry pieces, including a number of rings and a necklace, and a small, round Louis Vuitton purse.

In the post’s caption, Olivia indicated that she was indoors quarantined. She further revealed that the dress was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she partners with. Additionally, she told her many follows that she hopes they are “staying safe,” before asking them what she should do to pass the time.

The slideshow was met with widespread approval from plenty of Olivia’s fans almost instantly and amassed more than 8,000 likes in just the first 20 minutes after going live. The post also accumulated 100 comments from followers who wished to relay to Olivia their positive thoughts on her figure, her outfit, and her beauty.

“Love your outfit, you look gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Are you kidding? So gorgeous and I love the bag,” a second user added.

“You are really beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You just stay being cute,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Olivia is no stranger to serving smoking-hot yet glamorous looks on Instagram. On March 21, she stunned in a revealing black dress that left little to the imagination as it was designed with sheer material, per The Inquisitr. The post garnered more than 135,000 likes.