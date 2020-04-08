‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Sharon Learns Stunning News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 9 tease that Phyllis takes charge when it comes to Abby’s new project, and the Newman heiress won’t be thrilled with the outcome. Plus, Sharon anxiously awaits some news on her prognosis, and her future is far from rosy.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) puts a stop to Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) new project, according to SheKnows Soaps. Abby thought she’d managed to pull one over on Phyllis and cause some big problems at The Grand Phoenix by starting construction each day at 5 a.m. and causing plenty of Phyllis’s guests to complain about the noise. However, Phyllis managed to make a call, and it looks like she got some help in getting rid of the nuisance that Abby caused.

Abby is furious when construction on her hotel shuts down, and she immediately blames Phyllis. Of course, it may or may not be Phyllis’s fault that Abby’s hotel failed to pass inspection and her contractor failed to secure all the necessary permits. Phyllis likely lets her nemesis know that she has nothing to do with the corners being cut across the street, but Abby is smart enough to know better. Abby becomes even more enraged when she realizes that Phyllis not only manages to cause issues with her rival hotel but also managed to snag her brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow), once again despite Abby’s repeated warnings against it.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) waits for news. Ever since she got the devastating news after the scan that chemotherapy did not shrink her tumor as her doctor had hoped, Sharon’s options for treatment have been up in the air. She desperately wants to know what she’s dealing with, so she, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) can create a plan and work towards it. Unfortunately for Sharon, it isn’t that simple. Before deciding on the right course of action, Sharon must undergo another biopsy to determine whether or not her breast cancer has spread over the last few months. Before she knows if a lumpectomy or a mastectomy might be helpful, Sharon needs another invasive procedure, which doesn’t make her happy. Thankfully for Sharon, her family rallies around her. Not only does Rey take off work for an extended period, but also Faith and Mariah help make a schedule with some of their closest family and friends for how to cover for Sharon at Crimson Lights while she continues her cancer fight.