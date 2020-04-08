Ashley Alexiss Lounges Around With Dogs While Clad In Low-Cut Top & Booty Shorts

Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a revealing shot of herself lounging with her dogs in a tiny two-piece set. The April 8 update served as the perfect mid-week treat for Alexiss’ fans.

The plus-size model took to her page to share a double-photo upload of herself lounging at home with her two dogs as she wore a sexy outfit. The photos were part of a series to promote Yandy’s loungewear. Their comfy attire is fitting for this time in quarantine.

The model relaxed on a nude couch, resting her head on her hand and gazing seductively into the camera. A plain wall and furry decorative pillow could be seen at her back, making for a cozy setting. Her black top boasted a low-cut neckline, dipping entirely into her ample cleavage. The piece was secured by two thick black straps on either side. They didn’t quite provide the coverage she needed, exposing a large portion of her chest.

The model, who recently rocked a skimpy black bodysuit, strategically placed her leg to cover the majority of her shorts. Only a string tie from the side of the skimpy bottoms appeared on her hip. Alexiss’ thick thighs were on full display. She rested one hand gently on the crease in her leg, showing off her manicure that proved to be the perfect match to the color of her skin.

Two dogs sat in front of her by her feet. They did not seem too enthused for the shoot. Alexiss’ chocolate pooch gazed into the camera as if he was bored, while his brown and white spotted friend gave a side-eye stare. At least they looked comfortable, lounging on a cozy fleece blanket that covered the model’s feet.

The voluptuous babe parted her long tresses straight down the middle, allowing her highlighted locks to fall on one side of her shoulder. She added her usual glam look that consisted of defined brows, eyeliner, a thick coat of mascara, and contour on her cheeks. The second photo in the set appeared to be one that was directly from Yandy’s website, showing Alexiss posing in a studio.

The photo has proven to be an instant hit, generating 16,000 likes and 200-plus comments in three short hours.

“You have got such a gorgeous natural beauty I love it your [sic] truly blessed,” one of her fans complimented.

“Your [sic] Truly Blessed Hun,” added a second, alongside an angel emoji.

“Awesome size fit n curvy juicy,” a third follower admired.