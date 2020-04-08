Colombian Brunette Sara Orrego Flaunts Toned Physique In Cut-Out Leggings And Sports Bra

Sara Orrego showed off her fit physique to her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 7, with her most recent update. The Colombian model took to the popular app to post a snapshot of herself in workout clothes as she geared up to do some yoga.

The photo captured Orrego leaning against the railing on what looked to be a balcony. She placed one foot on the floor and the other up on a patio chair, in a pose that showcased her strong legs. The picture also showed a laptop on a low table. Orrego tagged Alo Moves over the computer, a platform that offers yoga, fitness and mediation classes online.

Orrego rocked a mismatched workout set consisting of a pink sports bra and black leggings. The bra featured thin straps that went over her shoulders and a high neckline that offered a good amount of support. The top boasted a strong fabric that hugged her torso, outlining her chest. It also featured Alo Yoga’s name brand printed across the chest in white. Alo Yoga is the producer of Alo Moves and a brand Orrego often gives a shout out to on her page.

Her leggings featured large cutouts on the thighs that were covered in black sheer fabric, showing off a bit of her quads. The yoga pants sat above her bellybutton, clinging to her slim waist.

In her caption, Orrego wrote in Spanish that she doesn’t even know what day it is anymore, referring to the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 90,500 likes and upwards of 750 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Users of the social media platform used the occasion to rave about her beauty, taking to the comments section to write compliments and also to engage with her caption. As usual, most of the comments were written in Spanish.

“The same is happening to me. I didn’t even realize it was Holy Week,” one user wrote, pairing the comment with a see-no-evil monkey and a couple of laughing-crying emoji.

“Why are you so gorgeous,” replied another one, including a heart-eyed face emoji at the end of the comment.

“Crush,” a third one chimed in, trailing the message with a heart-eyed face emoji and a red heart.

“Emoji that describes me: [drooling face],” another one added.

Orrego often posts photos of herself in sportswear to her page, though she also throws in the occasion swimsuit shot every once in a while as well, which she did just a few days ago.