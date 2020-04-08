Sierra Skye Slays In Sexy Black-And-Red Lingerie

Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning snap taken in her bathroom while she rocked sexy lingerie. A small portion of her bathroom was visible in the background, including the marble countertops, dark cabinets, and two decorative gray vases positioned in the corner.

Sierra showcased her curves in a skimpy lingerie set from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sierra has worn many times before. She tagged the company in her update, in case her followers were interested in picking up their own set.

The bra Sierra wore featured black lace cups with a delicate trim that added a textural element to the look. The remainder of the bra was crafted from a red satin material for an interesting look. The cups showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also featured black strap detailing that stretched just above the cup, for a seductive cut-out detail that accentuated Sierra’s assets even more.

She paired the top with some simple, yet sultry underwear. The bottoms were crafted from the same red satin fabric that was incorporated in the bra, without the additional lace detailing. The sides of the bottoms stretched high over her hips, emphasizing her hourglass physique and elongating her legs. Her stomach was on full display in the look, with a belly button ring visible, and several inches of her toned thighs and hips were captured in the shot as well.

Sierra’s long blond locks were pulled back in a messy bun, with several blond strands framing her face and escaping her up-do. Her beauty look was simple, yet stunning, with bold brows, flawless skin, and just a hint of eye makeup. She posed with one hand placed on the counter beside her and the other slightly tugging at the side of her underwear.

Sierra added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of large hoop earrings and a silver chain bracelet. She paired the snap with a caption that encouraged her admirers to subscribe to her YouTube channel.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 50,500 likes within just one hour. It also received 314 comments from her eager fans.

“You’re the most perfect,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another person said.

“Fantastic girl and fantastic body,” a third fan added, following the comment with a string of emoji that further expressed his feelings about the picture.

“Wife goals!” a fourth individual commented.

