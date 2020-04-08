Tinashe Wears Crop Top & Miniskirt With Tassels For Latest Instagram Upload

Tinashe took to Instagram to share a couple of eye-catching photos of herself and expressed what she’s missing in her life while in quarantine.

The “All Hands On Deck” songstress stunned in a sleeveless white crop top that fully displayed her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with a high-waisted beige suede miniskirt that fell way above her knees and had tassels hanging off it.

Tinashe rocked pointy acrylic nails with a coat of red nail polish. The “2 On” hitmaker accessorized herself with large thin hoop earrings and numerous rings. She left her dark wavy hair down for the occasion and opted for a fairly natural makeup look.

The singer uploaded two photos within one post.

In the first shot, Tinashe posed next to a cooker with food cooking. Tinashe was captured from the knees up while lifting one arm up in the air. In her other hand, she held a beverage, sipping it out of a blue cup with a straw. The “Save Room For Us” entertainer parted her legs and pushed one forward. She looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smirk while standing in front of a white wall with an art piece hanging.

In the next slide, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was photographed having a ball at what appeared to be a party. She had a white plate in her hand and stood on a higher platform than everyone else. She lifted one arm in the air and flashed a carefree expression.

For her caption, Tinashe expressed that she misses many of the things she used to be able to do before social distancing. She wished her fans well by sending them “good vibes.”

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 50,000 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“Thank you for always blessing my timeline,” one user wrote.

“If I could like this 30 times, I would,” another devotee shared.

“You’re the hottest girl,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I knew angels were real,” a fourth admirer commented.

Tinashe is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she attended New York Fashion Week in a skintight leopard-print catsuit that looked incredible on her. The garment covered her entire body and looked like it was painted on. She sported long, dark braided hair that fell down to her waist, also applying a glossy lip and wearing pointy acrylic nails to complete her look.