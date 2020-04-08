Ellen DeGeneres Receives Backlash Over Quarantine Joke

Ellen DeGeneres compared quarantine to being in jail.

Popular comedian and talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres is facing some criticism online over a joke she made during her show from home on Monday. DeGeneres discussed being in self quarantine due to the coronavirus and compared it to being in jail. Many social media users took offense to the joke, according to CBS News.

Monday was DeGeneres first official show from home, though she has remained active on social media since The Ellen DeGeneres Show was forced to shut down production completely in the midst of COVID-19. She maintained the casual style that many comedians and talkshow hosts are using during this time, siting comfortably in an arm chair in her living room. Her wife, Portia de Rossi, recorded the show.

“One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that people — this is like being in jail, is what it is. It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay,” she said to the camera, before busting into laughter.

“The jokes that I have,” she said.

However, many people felt this joke was in some ways trivializing the actual experience of being in jail, particularly during a time like this when inmates face a heightened chance of developing COVID-19 due to living in such close quarters. Others did not feel that DeGeneres should have anything to complain about as she is spending her quarantine in a large Los Angeles, California mansion with all the amenities. Social media users took to Twitter to express their disapproval.

“Being a privileged super wealthy white lady ‘stuck’ in a mansion is not ‘like jail’, this comparison is not funny it is disgusting,” tweeted one person.

“Oh the jokes that you have…. my son is in prison facing a chance of Coronavirus infecting him. Yep it’s such a joke,” tweeted another.

As of now, the imprisoned are considered to be highly vulnerable to the coronavirus. In an effort to avoid what could have become a major disaster, Los Angeles released 1,700 inmates early.

DeGeneres has yet to publicly apologize or acknowledge the backlash she received from the joke.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not the only time in recent weeks that DeGeneres has faced criticism. She was also the topic of a viral Twitter thread in which she was accused by former staff members of not treating her employees well and disrespecting restaurant servers. She never addressed the criticism.