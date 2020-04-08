Analicia Chaves Shows Off Ample Cleavage In New Instagram Pic: ‘Solid Vibe’

American model and influencer Analicia Chaves, who uses the moniker Ana Montana on Instagram, recently took to her page and treated her 2.1 million fans and followers to a hot car selfie.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Wednesday morning, Analicia could be seen rocking a black, one-piece bodysuit with a low-cut neckline and a cut-out feature on the midriff. As a result, she flashed an ample amount of cleavage to tease her fans. She teamed the sexy ensemble with a matching denim jacket with large white buttons to pull off a very chic look.

Staying true to her signature style, and to ramp up the glam, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an olive foundation that perfectly her skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, sported a nude lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, bronze eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, well-defined eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup application by highlighting her t-zone for an illuminating look.

Ana wore her highlighted tresses in a tight ponytail and allowed it to fall over her right shoulder and bosom. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of dainty stud earrings and a gold pendant that drew viewers’ attention toward her decolletage.

To pose for the selfie, she sat in her car, looked straight into the camera and puckered her lips. In the caption, Analicia informed her fans that her outfit, through which she gave off ‘solid vibes,’ was sponsored by the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 36,000 likes and close to 600 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her amazing figure and beautiful looks but they also appreciated her for her sense of style.

“Stunning picture of you, gorgeous! You’re looking good!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Look at her!!! Damnnn, sis you are so, so beautiful,” another user chimed in.

“Wow!! You are so beautiful and sexy, talk to me hottie,” a third admirer requested.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower asked Analicia to marry him.

“Holy shit, you are so sexy and pretty. Can you be my wifey, please?” they wrote.

Other fans used words like “so sexy,” “queen” and “my baby,” to express their admiration for Ana.

Apart from her fans and followers, many IG influencers and fellow models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Nikki Mudarris, Gianna, Duda Castro, and La’Tecia Thomas.