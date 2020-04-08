Abby Dowse Goes Topless In Racy New Poolside Shot: ‘Be Yourself, Love Yourself’

Abby Dowse lit up Instagram earlier today with a stunning shot that showed her sunbathing topless. In the killer update that was shared for her adoring fans, Dowse let her body do the talking, opting to ditch her top altogether.

The photo showed the Australian beauty lounging by the pool. Dowse, who has been no stranger to flaunting her bikini body, did not tag her exact location in the photo, but it appeared to be taken in her backyard. The gorgeous outdoor space featured a tile-lined pool as well as a wooden fence that surrounded the whole yard, including lush greenery all around. Dowse posed in profile, turning her head to the side while resting her chin on her shoulder. She gazed into the camera with a seductive stare, instantly captivating her audience.

The bright light from the sun illuminated the model’s back, drawing attention to her sun-kissed glow. The blond bombshell opted to go topless for the racy photo, covering her chest with her arm while exposing a generous view of sideboob. Dowse’s lack of top allowed for her body to be the focal point of the image, with her toned back and arms on full display.

On the bottom, the bikini model sported a pair of thong-style panties that hit high on her hips. She playfully grabbed at one of the thick waistbands, exposing a portion of her pert derrière and lean legs. The light pink hue of her bottoms perfectly complemented her bronze complexion. The model wore her long locks parted in the middle as they fell to the center of her back, with a portion falling over her right shoulder.

The hottie kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of large hoop earrings to her poolside look. Dowse let her natural glow serve as an excellent base for her application of makeup, which included defined brows, blush, highlighter, and a nude lip.

The model promoted self-love in the caption.

“Be yourself, love yourself,” she reminded her fans.

Her followers instantly gave the update their stamp of approval. In just a few minutes, they’ve double-tapped the photo over 4,000 times and flooded the comments section with just over 150 messages.

“You are so incredibly beautiful and gorgeous in that dress. Absolutely irresistible as usual I am so much in love with you Abby darling,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red lip emoji to their comment.

“That dress makes everyone happy,” a second user complimented.

“Lovely pic on you are a Beauty,” admired a third follower, adding a few flame emoji to their words.