Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Was Worried About Daughter Willow’s ‘Excessive Weed Smoking’ Habit On ‘RTT’

Jada Pinkett Smith shared how proud she was of Willow Smith for ending her dependence on marijuana.

The Set It Off star sat down with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, for an episode of Red Table Talk. The show discussed how people who are addicted to drugs are currently struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Hollywood Life. The conversation then led to the hosts discussing their own battles with addiction. Adrienne began the conversation by sharing she has been clean of heroin for more than 30 years. Jada then turned the spotlight over to Willow and opened up about the 19-year-old’s experience with weed.

“Willow, I’m really proud of you as well, because you have decided to curb your excessive weed smoking,” Jada shared.

Willow joked that it was her mom who helped her decision to stop smoking. She said that Jada was constantly reminding her that she needed to quit smoking before she actually made the leap. Jada responded to her daughter and admitted that she was pushing her to quit due to the changes in her behavior. She also didn’t want Willow to follow in the footsteps of her family members who have also struggled with drug abuse. Adrienne added to the actress’s comments, saying that she feared weed would lead Willow to experiment with other drugs.

After hearing her mom’s and grandma’s concerns, Willow shared that she hasn’t smoked marijuana, specifically THC, in three months. She also said that, once she stopped smoking, she realized her social circle began to grow smaller. The singer admitted she typically smoked weed with her friends, who didn’t want to be around her when she was no longer into the habit.

“When I stopped smoking it was a really big, like, eye-opener because I was like, there are so many people that I called friends in my life who kind of like…” Willow said, followed by her grandmother adding, “drifted away.”

Willow also said that — while her family was noticing the changes in her personality and behavior — she herself didn’t think anything of it when she was in the throes of addiction. She said she thought because she was in a group setting that it wasn’t as big of an issue. However, once she stopped smoking, she said she “excelled” in other hobbies. She credited yoga as being a positive habit she has picked up since she stopped smoking marijuana.

Red Table Talk is currently in its second season. The Daytime Emmy-nominated show is available to stream on Facebook Watch.