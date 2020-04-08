New White House Press Secretary Once Drew Mockery For Insisting Donald Trump Never Lied To The American People

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a history of vehemently defending President Donald Trump — an earning plenty of controversy for it.

This week, the Trump administration announced the departure of Stephanie Grisham from the role as press secretary. Grisham had stepped into the role last summer and she is now returning to her previous post as chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump after several months without holding a press briefing.

McEnany, who previously worked as an anchor on CNN and later as spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, is also not expected to hold press briefings, the New York Times noted. Instead, her role will reportedly entail building a rapid response team similar to the one in Trump’s own presidential campaign.

She already has a reputation as a fierce loyalist to Trump, generating some mockery in the past for a declaration that Trump has never lied to the American people. In a contentious interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo in 2019, McEnany claimed that Trump has never been anything but honest in speaking to Americans.

When Cuomo pressed McEnany whether she really believed that to be true, the Republican spokesperson said that it was actually the press that has lied, and never Trump.

“No, I don’t believe the president has lied,” she claimed in the interview.

Trump campaign aide insists that the President has never lied pic.twitter.com/Uk64VluqVQ — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 29, 2019

That statement drew widespread pushback from critics, who noted that Trump has made a number of misstatements and false statements during his time in office. The Washington Post has even compiled a list of false of the more than 12,000 misleading statements that Trump made through his first two-and-a-half years in office.

As The Inquisitr noted, McEnany’s history of questionable statements in defending Trump, including a claim earlier this year that he would not allow the coronavirus to move to the United States and spread as it had in China.

“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here, and isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?” McEnany said during an appearance on Fox Business’s Trish Regan Primetime back in late February.

Regan had a reputation for strong defenses of Trump as well, including a claim that the concern surrounding the coronavirus was an “impeachment scam” that Democrats were using to try to attack Trump politically. Regan’s show was later pulled from the air as the network restructured coverage to focus more on the spread of the virus, and she has since left Fox News.

McEnany is expected to start in her role as press secretary this week.