Amanda Trivizas Sizzles In A Cream-Colored Bikini

Amanda Trivizas posted a hot new swimwear update to her Instagram page for her 741,000 followers. In the new post that was uploaded today, the Greek-Ecuadorian model sported an ultra-revealing bikini that flaunted her enviable figure.

Amanda took to the popular social media platform to share a pic of herself in the sexy cream-colored two-piece that highlighted her killer curves. The bandeau-style top barely contained her enormous chest, boasting a deep neckline that showcased her ample decolletage. It is also important to note that the top was non-padded and had a thin material that made her nipples visible underneath the garment.

She wore matching bikini bottoms that boasted high leg cuts that sat high on her body, highlighting her hips, taut tummy, and her slim waistline. The light-colored swimwear made her flawlessly, tanned skin stand out.

In the Instagram snap, Amanda posed outdoors with tall plants surrounding her background. She posed front and center and cocked her right hip to the side as she held some strands of hair with her left hand, while her other hand was down. She looked directly at the camera with her lips parted, giving a sultry gaze.

The model wore her long, brunette hair down in a center part and styled in wavy curls that fell over her shoulders and back. She wore a full makeup application that included defined brows, well-blended smoky eyeshadow, faux lashes with mascara, eyeliner, bronzer, pink blush, as well as pink-colored lipstick. She sported a gold choker necklace as her accessory.

Amanda didn’t mention anything about where the photo was taken in the caption. Although, she revealed that her bikini was from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand in the post and the photo.

Within only an hour of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the latest share has racked up almost 11,800 likes and over 240 comments. A lot of her online admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sheer display of skin, while others raved about her facial features and amazing body.

“You look like a goddess. You’re so stunning! I wish to meet a woman like you,” one of her fans wrote.

“Spectacular, and you look more and more beautiful each day. Every post makes me so happy. Thank you, Amanda,” echoed another admirer.

“It’s you who makes the bikini so attractive. Black hair suits you much more,” added a third social media user.

“I’m trying to think of something creative to comment, but I can’t stop looking at the picture,” said a fourth one.