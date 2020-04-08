Brittny Baylis Rocks A Blue Bikini In Throwback Instagram Snapshot

Australian model Brittny Baylis, who is famous on Instagram for her amazing figure and tattoed body, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a throwback bikini picture.

In the snap, Brittny could be seen rocking a skimpy blue bikini that allowed her to flaunt plenty of skin, particularly a glimpse of her perky breasts, her taut stomach, and her heavily inked thighs.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Phuket, Thailand. To strike a pose, she stood in a garden full of banana leaves. She lightly touched her hair, seductively gazed into the camera, and parted her lips.

In keeping with her style and to complement her bikini, Brittny sported a full face of makeup. The application included a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude lipstick, gray eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her look with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

To ramp up the glam, she wore her highlighted tresses in curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosoms. As for accessories, she opted for multiple chain bracelets and retained her signature septum hoop to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, Brittny informed her fans that the picture was a throwback, one which she found while digging into her photo archives.

Within a day of going live, and as of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 15,000 likes and above 150 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her amazing figure but they also appreciated her for her sense of style. As a result, they showered her with numerous compliments.

“Jesus!!! You look amazing!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Best picture you’ve posted. But then again, isn’t everything subjective?” another user shared his opinion.

“Wow!! You are absolutely hot as f*ck!” a third admirer poured his heart out.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower commented on the model’s bikini.

“Gorgeous bikini! This color looks so good on you,” they wrote.

Some fans posted words and phrases like “so gorgeous,” “pure perfection,” and “such a unique creature,” to express their admiration for the model, while others used countless hearts, fire, and kiss emoji to let her know how much they like her.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on Brittny’s picture to show appreciation and support, including Austrian model Jackie Janzer and Tashana Mills.