Brittny Baylis Rocks A Blue Bikini In Throwback Instagram Snapshot

Australian model Brittny Baylis, who is famous on Instagram for her figure and tattoed body, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a throwback bikini picture.

In the snap, Brittny rocked a skimpy blue bikini that allowed her to flaunt plenty of skin, particularly a glimpse of her perky breasts, her taut stomach, and her heavily inked thighs.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Phuket, Thailand. To strike a pose, she stood in a garden full of banana leaves. She lightly touched her hair, seductively gazed into the camera, and parted her lips.

In keeping with her style and to complement her bikini, Brittny sported a full face of makeup. The application included a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush and wore nude lipstick, gray eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her look with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

To ramp up the glam, Brittny wore her highlighted tresses in curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosoms. As for accessories, she opted for multiple chain bracelets and retained her signature septum hoop.

In the caption, Brittny informed her fans that the picture was a throwback, one which she found while digging into her photo archives.

Within a day of going live, the snap has garnered more than 15,000 likes and above 150 comments in which admirers not only praised the model for her amazing figure but also appreciated her for her sense of style. As a result, they showered her with numerous compliments.

“Jesus!!! You look amazing!” one of her fans commented.

“Best picture you’ve posted. But then again, isn’t everything subjective?” another user shared.

“Wow!! You are absolutely hot as f*ck!” a third admirer gushed.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower commented on the model’s swimwear.

“Gorgeous bikini! This color looks so good on you,” they wrote.

Some fans posted phrases like “so gorgeous,” “pure perfection,” and “such a unique creature,” to express their admiration for Brittny, while others used countless hearts, fire, and kiss emoji to let her know how much they like her.

Aside from Brittny’s regular followers, many models also liked and commented on her update to show their appreciation and support, including Austrian model Jackie Janzer and Tashana Mills.

Brittny treats her fans to her steamy pics every week. A few days ago, she posted another hot Instagram photo where she could be seen rocking a tiny orange two-piece bikini.