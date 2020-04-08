Anna Nystrom Puts On A Sexy Display In Tight Pink Dress

Anna Nystrom sizzled in another sultry Instagram update that left most of her 8 million-plus fans drooling. The model’s hot new share included a skintight dress that did her hourglass figure nothing but favors, leaving fans wanting more.

The April 8 photo showed the Swedish model using a mirror as an aid to snap the perfect selfie. Nystrom, who recently flaunted her figure in a button-up dress, geotagged her location in Sweden, adding a simple pink heart emoji to her caption. In the image, Nystrom was seen standing in front of the mirror, giving a seductive stare into the camera. Her reflection showed a dimly-lit room with a large glass light fixture hanging from the ceiling. A marble table and brass mirror could also be seen in the shot, but Nystrom’s incredible figure remained the focal point of the image.

She rocked a blush pink dress that did a perfect job of hugging her curves in all the right ways. The piece had a sweetheart top that came with a tie down the middle of her chest, exposing a glimpse of cleavage to her captivated audience. Her sleeves fell to the top of her arms, giving the dress the “cold shoulder” feel. Its body was ruched from her chest to her legs, drawing attention to the Nystrom’s trim midsection.

The garment rested dangerously high on her thigh, showing a hint of her muscular legs. She opted to keep the look simple, adding a small silver necklace with a circular charm as her only accessory. Nystrom parted her blond-dyed locks in the middle, letting long, loose waves fall on either side of her shoulder.

Her glam was on point with a striking application of makeup that brought out her stunning features. In addition to a defined brow that helped to frame her eyes, the Swedish beauty rocked smoky eye shadow and liner to match. She added a thick application of mascara, extending her lashes while adding a small pop of color with a pink matte lipstick. The Swedish hottie also showed off her beautifully manicured nails, which boasted a bright white polish.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to take notice of the sexy snap, flooding the comments section over 600 times in only three hours. In addition, the flesh-baring photo has also raked in 56,000 likes.

“Wow amazing and wonderful woman,” one of the fitness model’s fans raved, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“But where does this beautiful beauty come from. I LOVE,” a second fan raved.

“Your so beautiful babe,” one more pointed out with a few kissy-face emoji alongside his kind words.