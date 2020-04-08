Daisey O’Donnell Squats Down In A Pink String Bikini For Racy Snap: ‘Beach Baby’

Daisey O’Donnell returned to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to rock a skimpy bathing suit. She showed off her figure as she revealed she was missing days spent at the beach.

In the racy snap, Daisey looked like a total smokeshow in a pink string bikini. The classic triangle top fastened around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her toned arms, shoulders, and ample cleavage in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on display in the pic.

She accessorized the beach look with a gold bracelet on her wrist and a dainty chain around her neck. She added a bellybutton ring and open-toed shoes as well.

She squatted down low in front of a plain white wall as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. She placed one hand on the wall for balance as the other came up to touch her shoulder.

Daisey wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that flowed down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks and shimmering highlighter on her face to accentuate the bronzed glow of her skin. The glam look was completed with pink gloss on her lips.

Daisey’s 924,000-plus followers wasted no time giving the post some love. The photo garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after its upload. Fans flocked to the comments section with over 130 messages as well.

“I can’t deal with you. So beautiful,” one follower remarked.

“you’re just sooo UNREAL,” stated another.

“You’re actually an angel,” a third comment read.

“Wow it’s amazing how stunning and gorgeous you are. I’m totally in love with this photo of you. That bikini is straight fire,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Fans have become accustomed to seeing Daisey flaunt her enviable curves in tiny outfits such as tight dresses, plunging tops, lingerie, and more in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey dropped the jaws of her followers last week when she put her flawless figure on full display in an animal-print bikini with thong bottoms. Fans went wild for that photo as well. To date, the post has raked in more than 47,000 likes and over 450 comments.