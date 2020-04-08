Italian Bombshell Valentina Fradegrada Flaunts Incredible Figure In Pink Underwear

Valentina Fradegrada teased her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 8, when she took to the social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in skimpy lingerie that flattered her curves.

The Italian model posed on a single white bed covered in dark green sheets as she sat over her heels. She had her knees apart as she leaned forward, popping her booty and arching her back. Putting the focus on her derriere, she posed with her back facing a mirror as she held her phone over her shoulder and in front of her face to snap a selfie.

Fradegrada sported a two-piece lingerie set in a dark pink tone that complimented her sun-kissed complexion. The bra was made of a see-through fabric on the sides and teased some skin. The front, however, was not visible.

On her lower body, Fradegrada wore a pair of matching bottoms with a solid pink elastic waistband. She wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, baring her strong hips while highlighting her slender midsection. She didn’t reveal in the caption where her underwear was from, though the logo printed on the bands indicated it was from Lounge.

Fradegrada wore her hair in a middle part and styled down, her straight tresses cascading down her back.

Within three hours of being published, the photo has garnered more than 98,000 likes and over 560 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about Fradegrada’s beauty, praising her in a host of languages, including English, Italian, and Spanish.

“So hot,” one user raved, pairing the comment with several fire emoji.

“So daaaamn babe,” replied another one, posting a red heart emoji at the end of the message.

“Next Level dimples,” a third user chimed in, following the words with a fire emoji.

“It’s hump day! Everyone stay home and enjoy the view,” another one added, including a smirking face wearing sunglass emoji with the comment.

Fradegrada often shares pics of herself clad in nightwear and other revealing items. She recently posted another shot in which she once again sported pink lingerie, as The Inquisitr previously noted. She was wearing a bra with classic balconette cups that pushed against her chest, and a pair of matching undies. The bottoms sat high on her frame, showcasing her slim waist. Like today’s post, the previous share garnered plenty of love in the comments section.