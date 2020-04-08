Blac Chyna’s May Have Hinted That She Wants To Fight Khloe Kardashian On Instagram

Blac Chyna recently reignited her beef with Khloe Kardashian with a subliminal comment on her Instagram page.

According to Paper Magazine, Chyna reportedly hinted that she would get physical with Khloeif she was given the opportunity. Fans of the two women reportedly began to put the pieces of Chyna’s threat together sometime last week. While Khloe was live-tweeting an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last week, she reflected on the fact that she could “demolish” sister Kourtney if needed. In the episode, viewers watched as Kourtney and Kim got into a fight at Khloe’s house. Kourtney then proceeded to yell at Khloe, which made her think Kourtney wanted to fight her as well. Khloe shared on her Twitter page that if she and Kourtney did fight, she would lose due to the fact that the sisters have a significant height difference. Khloe told her millions of Twitter followers that she is 5’10 and Kourtney is around 5’0.

After Khloe posted her tweet, Chyna left a message on her Instagram Stories that shook her fans. The comment, which was shared on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram page on Tuesday, April 7, and wrote, “what about 5’2?” The screenshot left multiple comments under Hollywood Unlocked‘s page as Chyna’s fans assumed that she was talking about her ex, Rob Kardashian’s, sister.

“Now this… this is something I’d pay to see,” one Instagram user shared.

“I would support chyna fighting Khloe,” another Blac Chyna fan said.

“Lmaooo Khloe don’t want the smokeeeee,” a third commenter noted.

“Khloe would crush her with one hand behind her back pleeeease,” a supporter of Khloe’s chimed in.

While the comment may have been in good fun, Chyna’s issues with the Kardashian-Jenner family has been ongoing for several years. Shortly after Kylie Jenner began dating Tyga, who is the father of Chyna’s son, King, Chyna began dating Rob. The pair dated for a little over a year and were engaged for several months. The two also had one daughter together- Dream Kardashian. Rob and Chyna are currently fighting for custody over Dream, as Rob reportedly feels that Chyna is an unfit mother. The Inquisitr previously shared that, in addition to his legal team, he has reportedly enlisted help from Khloe to keep Dream with him. Khloe has shared in legal documents that Dream tends to have a change in her behavior when she returns to Rob from Chyna’s house.

Neither Chyna nor Khloe has addressed the comment about a possible fight publicly.