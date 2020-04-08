John Rademaker Accused Of Choking, Assaulting Teenage Girls For Not Practicing Social Distancing

'We do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it,' said a police spokesperson.

A Kentucky doctor has been arrested after video appeared to show him assaulting and choking teenage girls for not practicing social distancing, NBC News reports.

On Friday, a group of young girls was hanging out together on a picnic blanket near Louisville’s Norton Commons residential area.

In cellphone video captured of the incident, it appears that a man, later identified as Dr. John Rademaker, approaches the girls and begins berating them for not practicing social distancing. While another woman, apparently the man’s accomplice, films the encounter, one of the girls tells the two that they’re leaving. The man appears to be “staring down” the girls, as NBC News describes it, and appears to call one of the teens an “a**hole,” while one pleads for calm.

“Please, let’s not cuss at each other,” she can be heard saying.

The man and woman allegedly then begin assaulting the group, with the man reportedly shoving three of the girls before allegedly lunging at a fourth one and pinning her to the ground while the teens scream.

Video of the incident can be seen below, but be warned: it contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

???????????? What’s this man’s name? I need it. This happened this weekend in Louisville. He assaulted this young Black girl. But local news outlets won’t say his name. The police arrested him for strangulation, but even they won’t say his name or release the mugshot. pic.twitter.com/4uT8YGCddr — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 6, 2020

According to a police report, the suspect “without consent… applied pressure to victim’s throat and impeded her breathing.” At least one victim was described as an 18-year-old Hispanic female.

On Tuesday, Louisville police confirmed that they had arrested Rademaker and charged with four counts, including first-degree strangulation and harassment with physical contact. Later Tuesday, he was released from jail on his own recognizance, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. He is due in court on May 8.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if the female alleged accomplice faces any criminal charges.

In a statement, police department Special Advisor Jessie Halladay said that it’s not up to regular citizens to enforce social distancing, particularly not with violence.

“Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way,” the statement reads in part.

Baptist Health Louisville said in a statement that Rademaker had been a contract physician with the hospital, but that he’s been placed on administrative leave and is not currently practicing within the facility.

“This type of action does not reflect our values as an institution or healthcare provider, and our thoughts are with the young women who were impacted,” the statement reads in part.