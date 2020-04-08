Lindsay Brewer Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs In Crop Top & Jeans With A Vintage Car

Lindsay Brewer wasn’t shy about showing off her fit physique in her latest Instagram snap on Tuesday. The race car driver looked stunning as she revealed her love for vintage cars to her fans.

Lindsay looked gorgeous in a black crop top that boasted thin straps and a low-cut neckline to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders and her abundant cleavage. She also wore a pair of skintight jeans that hugged her curvy hips tightly and showcased her legs and waist. However, it was her rock-hard abs that stole the show in the photo.

The model accessorized the look with a tan purse slung over her shoulder and a bracelet around her wrist. She also added some leopard-print heels as she soaked up some sun in front of a vintage white Mercedes-Benz convertible.

She posed with one foot in front of the other and her arms at her sides as she lightly touched the hood of the car. Lindsay sported a small smirk on her face and closed her eyes while she admired the vehicle.

Lindsay wore her long blond hair parted in the center and styled in voluminous curls that engulfed her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eyeshadow and defined brows.

Lindsay complemented her tanned skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with a pink gloss on her lips.

Many of Lindsay’s 1.1 million-plus followers flocked to show their appreciation for the snapshot. The post earned more than 62,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 620 messages for her to enjoy.

“That car is pretty nice to look at, just like you,” one follower wrote.

“You look great!!” another person stated.

“Girl you’re looking fine,” a third social media user posted.

“Nice tummy,” a fourth comment read.

Fans know that Lindsay is more than just a race car driver. She also has a budding modeling career that gives them a peek at her figure on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay most recently wowed her followers when she posed in a skimpy bright yellow bikini while enjoying some time outdoors. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, the photos have pulled in more than 101,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.