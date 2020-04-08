Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Skintight Jeans And Bandeau Top In Throwback Instagram Snap

Miami-based model Anastasiya Kvitko, who rose to fame after being dubbed the Russian version of Kim Kardashian, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 10.8 million fans with a stylish throwback snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Wednesday, April 8, Anastasiya — who uses the moniker AK on the photo-sharing platform — could be seen rocking a white-and-maroon striped bandeau top that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she showed off major skin to titillate her fans. She teamed her risque top with a pair of skintight pants that accentuated her perfect, hourglass figure.

She sported a full face of makeup to stay true to her signature style. The application featured foundation, a mauve shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, a think coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. AK wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. She also had her nails painted with a red polish.

In terms of accessories, AK decided to go with a navy-blue handbag while ditching jewelry to keep it simple, yet elegant.

To strike a pose, she stood outdoors, turned her back toward the camera and seductively gazed into it.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the picture was a throwback from the time when she was able to go outside without any fears, adding that she is missing her freedom. The model also revealed that her stylish outfit was sponsored by the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova.

Within 20 minutes of going live, the picture garnered more than 19,000 likes and above 420 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Anastasiya for her amazing figure and sense of style but they also enthusiastically shared their own quarantine experiences to make her feel better.

“You have the most wonderful booty I have ever seen. Amazing pic!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are so beautiful and sexy! I love all of your pics. Post more throwbacks, please!” a second admirer posted.

Meanwhile, a third follower requested the model to stay indoors and be safe.

“I understand that you are missing the outside world but please stay at home for yourself and others,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “mind-blowing pic,” “you’re so sexy,” and “hottest babe,” to express their admiration for Anastasiya.

Even though AK did not show much skin in her latest share, she is not afraid of posting her raunchy pictures and videos on Instagram from time to time. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, she recently wowed her fans by posting a pic in which she was featured rocking a revealing, deep gold swimsuit. As of this writing, the picture has racked up more than 185,000 likes and 2,400-plus comments.