Mathilde Tantot Soaks Up The Sun Wearing Nothing Whatsoever In New Photos: ‘Waiting For The End’

Mathilde Tantot gave her 5.4 million Instagram fans quite the view on Wednesday, April 8, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a series of snapshots of herself soaking up the sun while fully naked.

While the photos were too racy to share here, readers who wish to take a look can do so on this link to her Instagram page. The French model was captured sitting outside of her home at a wooden table covered with a red-and-white checkered cloth. Tantot had a laptop in front of her, as well as a bottle of wine, a book and a baguette.

Tantot sat with her back to the camera, putting her bare booty front and center. She didn’t wear anything on her upper body, but she used her arm to cover her breast, which kept the photos within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nipples from being shown, though it seems to be a lot more lenient with buttocks.

All four photos were similar. The third showed her filling her glass with wine, while the fourth was a shot of the book cover. In her caption, she stated that she is waiting for the end, presumably referring to the end of the COVID-19 quarantine.

Racking up more than 337,000 likes and upwards of 2,000 comments within the first hour of being up, proving to have been an immediate success. Users of the social media platform who are fans of Tantot flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for her, using the space to shower her with compliments in a host of languages.

“I LOVE YOU ANGEL,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“u are the cutest thing alive,” said another user.

“Can I be quarantined with you,” asked a third fan, including a red heart and a heart-eyed face emoji at the end of the comment.

“Literally the most fire post notification that I got,” topping the reply with a string of emoji depicting fire, red hearts, hands raised and a heart-eyed face.

As those who follow Tantot might be aware, the model has a twin sister, Pauline Tantot, who is also quite the sensation on Instagram. Both sisters take photos of each other, which have earned them huge followings. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Tantot took to her own Instagram page today to post two snapshots that captured her with a bike. She wore thong bottoms that tied on the sides, putting her booty fully on display, and a white top.