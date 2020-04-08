Angeline Varona Spills Out Of Tiny Orange Bikini

Angeline Varona put her incredibly toned bikini body on display as she rocked a minuscule two-piece swimsuit in the new snapshot posted to her Instagram page. The 26-year-old has been sharing a series of bikini looks lately, and today’s upload was no different.

In the first photo, Angeline was snapped while enjoying a sunny day outdoors in a resort called SLS Baha Mar, a five-star hotel in The Bahamas. She was seen in the shallow part of the swimming pool, kneeling on the pool’s floor with her legs spread. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face, squinting from the bright sunlight. Her long, brunette hair was tossed to one side of her shoulder, and her tanned skin glowed from the sunshine.

In the next pic, Angeline was in a different location, photographed from her belly button up. She was still looking at the camera with bokeh covering her right eye.

The Latina model’s skimpy orange bikini — which exposed a generous amount of cleavage as well as her hips — featured padded triangle-style cups that barely held her perky chest. The tiny cups were so small that she spilled out from the sides and bottom of the garment — showing her underboob in the process.

She wore matching bikini bottoms that boasted a tiny piece of fabric covering what was necessary, held by clear straps that clung to her slender hips. The daring swimsuit exposed her flat stomach and lean thighs.

Angeline accessorized with a dainty name necklace and her usual stud earrings. Although in the pool, she wore a full face of makeup that included full-coverage foundation, groomed eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and bronzer. She also applied a dusting of pink blush and a terracotta shade of lipstick.

In the caption, Angeline mentioned that she was thinking about her recent trip to The Bahamas. She also tagged Miami-based professional photographer, Yoan’s Playground, and her outfit sponsor, Oh Polly in the post.

Among her 2.5 million Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on the sexy snapshot. After only an hour of going live on the social media website, the new post received over 50,000 likes and more than 560 comments. Fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praises.

“Unbelievably so beautiful! It’s hard to believe you’re human,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Such a pretty sight! Your body is absolute perfection,” another admirer gushed.

“If there was an award for ‘the most gorgeous girl in the entire world,’ then I’m sure that you’re going to win it,,” said a third Instagram fan.