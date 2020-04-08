‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Jill Makes A Stunning Proposal

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, April 8 reveals that Jack gives Theo and Kyle the consequences after their argument in front of Dina. Plus, Amanda might have a new job, Jill makes an interesting proposition, and Lily has a great idea for the new division.

Traci (Beth Maitland) stopped by Chancellor Media to talk to Lily (Christel Khalil). Traci opened up about the difficulties with Dina (Marla Adams) at home, and Lily urged her to write and lean on her siblings during the difficult times. Then Billy (Jason Thompson) walked in, and Traci invited him to dinner, which he accepted. Traci had to take a call, and Lily told Billy that she wanted to bring Traci on at Chancellor Media, and he loved the idea. When she rejoined them, Lily asked Traci to take over as head of their fiction division, and Traci told them she’d think about it.

At Crimson Lights, Theo (Tyler Johnson) told Lola (Sasha Calle) that he was worried about Jack’s (Peter Bergman) consequences. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) let Summer (Hunter King) know that Jack planned to meet with him and Theo at Jabot. She left, and Theo showed up. When Jack came in, he announced that he wanted Jabot to focus on his father’s vision because the Jabot Collective had diluted their core business too much. He told Kyle and Theo that they each had to come up with an entirely new rebranding plan for the company in seven days. The winner would lead the charge. When Kyle let Summer know, she said that she’d be his secret weapon, and there would be no way he could lose. Later Kyle and Theo taunted each other. Kyle declared he’d win because he knew more about Jabot, but Theo said he had fresh ideas that Kyle lacked.

At Society, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) talked. He offered her a position as legal counsel for A New Hope, and Amanda said she’d consider it. Jill (Jess Walton) also showed up, and she offered a truce to Amanda, which left Devon stunned. After Jill left, Amanda told Devon about her date with Nate (Sean Dominic), and he was happy to hear it. Later, Theo and Lola caught up with each other at the restaurant, and he worried about coming up with a good plan to win Jack over at work. However, Lola felt confident that Theo would do a great job. After Theo went back to work, Summer came in to pick up some takeout. She and Lola verbally sparred over which of their men would take the top spot at Jabot.

Finally, at Crimson Lights, Jill updated Jack about Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) arrest, and she revealed she filed for divorce. Then, Jill asked Jack to go on a trip with her. However, Jack had to turn it down since he is committed to seeing Dina through her final days.