Daisy Keech & Abby Rao Ripped Daisy Dukes & Tiny Bikinis On The Beach In Latest Instagram Post

Daisy Keech provided twice the heat on her Instagram feed on Wednesday with a new post featuring fellow model Abby Rao. In the post, the two models sported ripped pairs of Daisy Dukes and skimpy bikini tops that left little to the imagination as they posed on the beach.

The photos showed Daisy and Abby standing together in the sand as the ocean water rolled onto the shore beside them. In the background, several rocks and palm trees could be seen. The sun appeared to be setting as the sky turned a light pink shade. Golden rays shined down on the two models and bounced off their radiant skin. They looked ready to enjoy every last drop of sunshine in their tiny swimwear.

Daisy’s look featured a triangle-shaped, pink bikini top with butterflies all over the fabric. Pink strings tied loosely around her shoulders and back, causing her cleavage to fall out of the cups. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on display.

The top also featured strings on the bottom that tied in an X shape across Daisy’s waist, which drew attention to her hourglass figure. She paired the top with distressed denim that came up high above her hips and cut off at her thighs. In addition, she added a coral-colored zip-up hoodie, which was left open and pooled around her elbows as she frolicked in the sand.

Abby, meanwhile, rocked a similar pair of incredibly short Daisy Dukes, but she opted to style them with a white, demi-cut bikini top. The low-cut top featured a bow in the middle and scooping sides, so a fair amount of cleavage and sideboob were on show.

Both models accessorized their looks with stud earrings, while Daisy added a silver necklace. They also sported blush, highlighter, light-colored eyeshadow, and pink lipstick.

In the first photo, Abby and Daisy held their hands in the air and smiled as they arched their backs, which emphasized their curves. Another image showed Daisy front and center, while Abby stood in the background, giving fans a full view of Daisy’s outfit. The two women appeared to be having a great time as they posed for the camera.

The post garnered more than 214,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Daisy’s fans.

“YOU ARE MY FAV DUO EVER,” one fan said in the comments section.

Of course, Daisy can always stun her fans, solo or with a friend. Last week, she shared another post in which she rocked a crop top and denim jeans, which her followers loved.