Jessa Duggar Sparks Pregnancy Questions After Revealing That She’s Talked To Her Oldest Son About Girl Names

Jessa revealed that she asked Spurgeon for his opinion on a name.

Jessa Duggar took to Facebook on Tuesday to recount a conversation that she had with her oldest son, and it had some of her followers guessing that she’s expecting again.

The 27-year-old Counting On star wrote that she is a big fan of “old names,” and she recently spoke with her 4-year-old son, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, about the subject. She specifically asked Spurge for his opinion on the name Alice for a girl.

The mother-of-three revealed that her son has a rather impressive vocabulary for a child his age by sharing the reason that Spurge didn’t like the moniker. According to Jessa, he complained that Alice sounds too much like “malice.” Instead, he suggested a name that’s even more unique than his own.

“That is not my favorite name. I prefer ‘speeding-delightning,'” Jessa recalled Spurgeon saying.

Jessa’s post included the #SayingsOfSpurgeon hashtag that she uses whenever she shares her son’s words of wisdom with her fans.

Many of Jessa’s Facebook followers assumed there was only one reason that she would be discussing potential names for a girl with Spurge.

“Are you pregnant why a new girl name????” read one response to her post.

“Are you hinting at possibly a pregnancy by discussing names for girls??” another fan asked.

“Are you having another baby?!!!” read a third remark.

However, a few of Jessa’s followers were more surprised to learn that Spurgeon knows the word malice than they were by the revelation that he had a conversation about girl names with his mother.

“He’s 5ish right? How does he know the word malice…lol…it always cracks me up when they come up with big words like this that are way above their age level lol,” read another response to Jessa’s post.

So far, Jessa hasn’t responded to any questions about whether she’s already expecting or trying to get pregnant. In addition to Spurgeon, she and her husband, Ben Seewald, currently have two children, 3-year-old Henry Wilberforce and 10-month-old Ivy Jane.

It’s possible that Jessa had girl names on the brain because one of her younger sisters, Joy-Anna, 22, announced just last month that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, 26, are expecting a baby girl later this year. However, Jessa has made it no secret that she’s interested in having more children. In an Instagram post that she shared last month, Jessa noted that she’s given birth naturally at home three times in a row, but she wrote that she “nothing against hospitals or epidurals.”

“And in fact, I may give both a try if God were to bless us with another baby in the future,” she wrote.