Kara Del Toro Exposes Ample Cleavage In A Slinky Satin Top While Basking In The Sun

Kara Del Toro shared an alluring new set of photos to her Instagram page this week that saw her showing plenty of skin in a revealing top. The model took to her account to dazzle her 1.4 million followers with the shots on Wednesday afternoon.

The eye-popping upload included three sizzling snaps, which the 26-year-old revealed were taken in a makeshift studio put together in her apartment with the help of photographer Megan Batson. The pair utilized a plain white sheet to create a backdrop in front of an open window that let the golden sunshine come pouring through. Kara was seen sitting, and then laying, on the floor of the “set” with the warm rays spilling over her figure and illuminating the highlighter strategically dusted along her cheekbones.

As for Kara’s look in the photos, the Maxim model was clad in a slinky cowl neck top from the brand Are You Ami that did way more showing than covering up. The number was made of a sexy satin material in a pearly white hue, and had incredibly thin straps that showcased her toned arms. She let one of the straps fall far down her shoulder in a sensual manner that teased a glimpse of cleavage, however, there was already plenty left on display thanks to the number’s wide armholes and loose style. It cut off just below her rib cage, giving her audience a good look at her toned abs as well.

Kara kept things casual and paired her itty-bitty top with a pair of light wash denim jeans. The bottoms were of a slightly baggy style but still clung tight to the model’s curvaceous lower half, defining her toned thighs and pert derriere. Its waistband — which Kara stuck her hand down in one of the snaps — sat just below her navel, drawing further attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Unsurprisingly, the triple Instagram update became an instant hit with Kara’s thousands of fans. It racked up over 13,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the star’s stunning display.

“Amazing homemade studio, love it,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kara was “off the charts beautiful.”

“You are perfect. I would vouch that you are the hottest woman on this earth. Believe it,” commented a third admirer.

“Hump day goals,” a fourth follower quipped.

While Kara sported a slightly more modest look in her social media appearance today, she has proven that she isn’t shy about rocking risque ensembles. Earlier this week, the model posed for another series of shots without any pants on, giving her audience — and her neighbors — a good look at her curvy boot. The skin-baring look also proved popular, earning nearly 45,000 likes.