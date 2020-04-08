Vicky Aisha Sports Skimpy Swimsuit While Doing Splits On A Beach In Throwback Photo

The Australian model sizzled in her revealing two-piece.

On Wednesday, April 8, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a particularly cheeky photo with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing picture was taken on a beach at an undisclosed location. A beautiful body of water and numerous rocks can be seen in the background. Vicky showed off her flexibility by doing a side split in wet sand, leaning forward and placing her hands on the ground. The influencer turned her head and looked off into the distance, her mouth slightly open.

Vicky sizzled in a teal two-piece that featured a cropped long-sleeved swim top and a pair of bottoms that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit put her pert derriere and long, lean legs on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her sizable black ink thigh tattoo.

The model styled her platinum blond hair in a top knot bun and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Vicky noted that the photo was taken at an earlier date. She also asked followers how they would have reacted if they had happened upon her in such a provocative pose.

Many of her admirers took the time to answer her question in the comments section.

“I’m sure you cause tons of attention so I would try not to stare so much and admire the beauty in front of me,” wrote one commenter.

“I’d probably think I died & went to heaven,” added a different fan.

“Admire you from afar. [Some] people don’t like being approached,” said another admirer.

“Walk into whatever is in front of me as I’d be [too] distracted to see where I’m going,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire and laughing-face emoji to the comment.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the tattooed model has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram posts that show her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a series of pictures in which she wore a black bikini while sitting in a hot tub. That post has been liked over 38,000 times since it was shared.