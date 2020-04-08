Lily Adrianne Flashes Major Underboob In New NSFW Instagram Snap

Kiwi model Lily Adrianne, who is famous on social media for posting her raunchy snaps every week, recently went online and dropped yet another sexy pic on Instagram to tease her fans.

In the pic, Lily could be seen rocking a pink sports bra that she teamed with a matching mini skirt and a pink thong. To spice things up, Lily lifted her sports bra to show off major underboob as well as her taut stomach.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup. But since it was an outdoor, daytime photoshoot, she chose subtle colors so as not to overdo her look. The application featured foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. Lastly, she had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish to add an extra tinge of glamour.

Lily wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a silver barbell in her bellybutton, one which drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach.

To strike a pose, Lily stood outdoors, against the background of a wooden fence. She looked at the camera, slightly puckered her lips and tugged at her thong.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she has been having unpredictable mood changes because of the extended lockdown. She also asked her fans if they are undergoing a similar situation.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 56,000 likes and above 1,200 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Lily’s incredible figure and her sensual sense of style but they also replied to her caption to share their lockdown experiences.

“Looking fantastic in this outfit. I love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Well, I’m moody because you won’t let me break into your house [laugh emoji],” another user jokingly wrote.

“Do you even realize that you are the sexiest woman on this planet? Totally mind-blowing,” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model’s beautiful facial features.

“You look so beautiful and innocent. I love your eyes and lips,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “So gorgeousssss,” “super sexy,” and “love that navel piercing,” to express their admiration for Lily.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snap, including Jackie Janzer, Bianca Taylor, Eriana Blanco, and Bethany Lily April.