Here Are 10 Things You Can Buy On Amazon Right Now

Staying at home can be a bit of a drag, but thanks to Amazon you can maximize your time inside with a click of a button. The web retailer continues to be a one-stop shop for all of your needs and can provide everything you need to transform your quarantine into a real staycation. Below are some of Amazon‘s hottest sellers that are sure to make your life easier. The Inquisitr is not recommending or endorsing any of these products.

During this free time, why not revisit some old-school Nintendo games? The re-released version of the classic Nintendo Entertainment System has been a hot seller since it was released in 2016 and is a must-have for any nostalgic gamer. This version of the NES comes pre-loaded with 30 games, including Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, and PAC MAN, giving you hours of entertainment for the low price of only $134.99.

ORFELD’s cordless vacuum is the perfect item to keep your floors spotless. This lightweight and flexible vacuum can navigate any floor with ease and be maneuvered into even the tightest of corners. This device is perfect for both carpets and hard floors, with a specially designed brush that can pick up the most difficult pet hair, dirt, and fine dust. With an unheard of 50-minute runtime and ultra-quiet cleaning experience, there is no doubt this cordless vacuum is a must-have.

With good weather just around the corner, there is no reason for the kids to miss out on some fun in the sun with the Intex Dinoland Inflatable Play Center. All you need is a garden hose to create a water park at home with this easy to set up play center that offers children hours of entertainment. With plenty of activities, including a ring toss and water slide, you and your children can have a fun-filled day in the water from the comfort of your backyard.

As you continue to stay inside and as the weather gets warmer, it will be increasingly necessary to purify your home’s air to avoid any stuffiness. COLZER’s air purifier can do just that, ensuring you breathe the freshest of air. The purifier’s small size fits inconspicuously in any room, while boasting plenty of power in its small package. The device has the ability to purify up to 600 square feet of air and can automatically adjust its wind speed based on current air quality and other environmental factors, providing an ideal level of comfort.

Shut yourself off from the world’s noise with TOZO’s wireless earbuds. The earbuds surround you by sound in complete silence, perfect for those at-home workouts or jam sessions. The earbuds are waterproof and can last up to four hours on a single charge. They provide a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance. They can connect to any Bluetooth device and come with a wireless charging case, making listening inconveniences a thing of the past.

For those looking to spend a relaxing evening indoors, the Secura Electric Wine Opener is exactly what you need to make winding down easier than ever. The rechargeable opener is compatible with most wine bottles and is able to remove a cork in a matter of seconds. It can uncork up to 30 bottles on a single battery charge, allowing you to open a bottle with a simple press of a button. This easy-to-store device is ideal for any wine connoisseur.

Make eating at home easy with the GoWISE 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer. With this air fryer, you can enjoy all of your favorite food without the guilt of extra calories. This kitchen gadget lets you fry, bake, grill, and roast while only using a minimal amount of oil. It boasts a sleek look with a simple touch-screen interface that takes the complication out of cooking. It even comes with cooking presets for Fries/Chips, Pork, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Cake, Fish, and Pizza.

There’s no need to worry about Starbucks withdrawals with Ninja’s 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker. Offering plenty of settings and strengths, each pot boasts a taste that is always rich and never bitter and can be customized to your preferences. A warming plate keeps your coffee fresh for up to four hours, while 24-hour programming can ensure that you wake up to a fresh pot of joe every morning.

Enjoy the comfort of a keyboard without any inconvenient wires with the Logitech MK345 Wireless Combo Keyboard. Offering the classic keyboard layout and a mouse specifically contoured for premium comfort, Logitech offers a typing experience that is better than you could have imagined. The keyboard is spill-resistant and designed for quiet typing, while a 3-year battery life puts it ahead of most wireless keyboards on the market.

With the extra time you now have, it might be time to give your car a good cleaning. MEGUIAR’S Complete Car Care Kit offers 12 premium products that offer every cleaning option you could ever need. This kit comes with products for cleaning, shining, and protecting your paint, interior, wheels, bumpers, and more. With scratch remover, tire gel, and polish, this kit will allow you to create the cleanest car in the neighborhood.

At-home manicures are likely becoming more popular as salons are remaining shut down during the pandamic. The top-of-the-line FAMILIFE L11 Manicure and Pedicure Set offers everything you need for your hand, foot, and facial care in a compact case that fits easily in your bag. The clippers, nippers, trimmers, and scissors are all crafted from long-lasting stainless steel, making this kit the perfect option for your grooming needs.