Cardi B Announces That She Will Release Her Second Album This Year

Cardi B recently surprised her fans by announcing that they can expect a new album from the Grammy Award-winning rapper in 2020.

The “I Like It” rapper took to her popular Instagram page on Monday to celebrate the anniversary of her first album, Invasion of Privacy. The debut album, which featured artists like Chance The Rapper, Kehlani, Migos, and 21 Savage, was released in 2018 after much anticipation from Cardi’s supporters. Cardi reflected on the success of the album, which has gone platinum three times since its release. The rapper included a graphic highlighting several of the album’s several chart-topping hits, including “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi,” and “Be Careful,” which have all gone platinum multiple times. Cardi also shared that the tracks that did not make it to platinum earned gold status. Such tracks include “Bickenhead” and “Money Bag.”

In her caption, Cardi shared how happy she was with the success of an album that she worked so hard on. Kulture Kiari Cephus’ mom also informed her 62.1 million Instagram followers that she is working diligently on her second album.

“Happy Birthday Miss INVASION OF PRIVACY,” Cardi wrote. “My first baby. Im workin on her sister so I can birth her this year. Thank you everybody who support and still supports my album. Till this day is charting on Billboards 200.”

After seeing the post, many of Cardi’s fans rejoiced by the fact that she will be coming out with an album soon. The post received over 500,000 likes and over 6,000 comments from followers. Many of her fans shared that they will be waiting patiently for the album whenever Cardi is ready to share it. While she said she is hard at work on the album, she has not given a release date as of yet.

Invasion of Privacy was released just two years after Cardi rose to fame on Love and Hip-Hop: New York. Cardi has been transparent in the past about how her debut on LHHNY was what allowed her to stop working as an exotic dancer in New York City and pursue a music career. Shortly after leaving Love and Hip-Hop after two seasons, Cardi released “Bodak Yellow,” which began the anticipation for her album. One year after releasing the album, the rapper made history as the first solo female rapper to earn a Grammy for Best Rap Album, per Time Magazine. Cardi was accompanied by her husband, Offset, when she accepted the award.