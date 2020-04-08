MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Sizzles In Bra And Panties While Working to Make Weight For Next Fight

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showed off her fit physique in a spicy video on Instagram, sporting nothing but a dark bra and panties. In the caption, she said she was close to making weight for her next fight.

The Bellator competitor has stayed close to home during the coronavirus outbreak, but that has not stopped her from staying in shape. Over the past few weeks, Loureda has shared several scintillating pictures with her online followers while also offering a glimpse into her training regimen.

Although injuries set her back, the 21-year-old mixed martial artist has used the downtime from the COVID-19 pandemic to heal and train. On Tuesday, Loureda showcased her toned figure with a short mirror-selfie video. The flyweight fighter placed her right arm over her head while using her left arm to hold the phone. In the clip, she wore a dark brown bra along with athletic cut panties. Her chiseled thighs and sculpted midsection were on display for fans.

Loureda wore a small anklet on her right foot and a white watch on her right arm. She shimmied her hips in the full-length mirror, which appeared to be in her living room. She then walked closer to the mirror to give viewers a closer look at her tanned body.

Loureda was eager to show off the progress she had made. In her caption, she mentioned being near her 125-pound fighting weight. Over 21,000 Instagram users smashed the “like” button on the sultry post and more than 420 comments were left. Many of them used heart-eye and heart emojis to share their approval.

Not all of the comments from her 218,000 followers were just compliments. Several female fans asked the fighter to give weight-loss and training tips. One said she had lost 87 pounds but wanted to achieve a flat stomach similar to Loureda’s.

“Do you have any tips on getting rid of a tummy gut?” she wrote.

“I wish I looked like you,” another female fan wrote.

Plenty of other fans showered her with praise along with emojis.

“Toight! Toight like a Toiger!!” one fan jokingly wrote.

“Oh my Goodness,” another commented along with a flower emoji.

Last week, Loureda spoke to MMA Fighting about the balance of being a fierce fighter while still looking feminine.

“I am an amazing fighter, but if I don’t feel pretty and feminine and elegant, I’m not Valerie. Even going into fight week, I take it like a beauty pageant,” she told the publication.