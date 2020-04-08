Larsa Pippen Looks Incredible In Cropped David Bowie Tee & Glam Makeup

Larsa Pippen’s most recent Instagram update was a blast from the past. The April 8 upload showed the model in a cropped David Bowie tee that highlighted her toned tummy. In the caption, the model seemed to be reminiscing about days gone past, but she did not finish her thought.

The Wednesday afternoon snap was the perfect mid-week break for Pippen’s 1.9 million fans, serving up some significant heat. Pippen, who recently slayed in a black bodysuit, failed to geotag her location, but the setting was basic with the mother of four posing against a white wall. Pippen sat in the corner of a firm gray couch, and nothing else was visible. She was photographed running her beautifully manicured nails through her hair and gazing directly into the camera with a seductive stare. The California resident rocked a retro T-shirt that drew significant attention to her tiny waist.

The cropped T-shirt did nothing but favors for her killer figure. She appeared to have cut the fabric herself as the edges were slightly frayed. The piece had long, loose sleeves that dropped down to her elbows, complementing her beautiful brown complexion. The front of the shirt read “Bowie” in all capital letters with a photo of the singer smoking a cigarette. Her shirt stopped right below her chest, giving her audience a good look at her trim tummy and sun-kissed skin.

The Chicagoan added a pair of high-waisted brown pants to the outfit. They sat high on her hips, clasping together in the front with a tortoise button. Pippen completed her simple look with many gorgeous bangles on her wrist, each one with plenty of sparkles. She also appeared to have a diamond ring on her left hand, with only a portion showing.

Her long, highlighted locks were parted to the side and fell down her chest and back. She added a full face of makeup that did a great job of making all of her features pop. In addition to defined brows, Pippen masterfully lined her eyes with dark liner. A light purple blush was added to the top of her eyelids, and she contoured her cheekbones with a delicate pink blush.

The photo proved to be a hit among fans, earning Pippen over 6,000 likes in addition to over 120 comments in a little over an hour of going live.

“Good morning beautiful, hope you have a great day,” one fan raved, adding a series of various emoji.

“You are so beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” another Instagrammer gushed,

“Good morning, beautiful queen,” a third added with the addition of a few smiley face emoji.