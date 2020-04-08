Laurence Bédard Shows Off Curves In Lacy Lingerie, Shares She Has Gained 10 Pounds In Quarantine

Laurence Bédard showed off her curves to her 2.8 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 8. The French-Canadian model took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself in a lingerie set, which she paired with a quarantine update revealing that she has gained almost 10 pounds while in lockdown.

The photos showed Bédard kneeling on a black sofa with a large bowl of popcorn in between her legs. In the first, she smiled at the camera with her hands on the sides of the couch, while the second captured the model licking her finger.

Bédard rocked a two-piece lingerie set in black lace. The set boasted thick straps with words printed in white. In addition to the shoulder straps, the lingerie had three others that wrapped around her torso, creating an armor-like effect.

She teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that had a solid black bottoms. The bottoms had two black-and-white straps like the top’s that hugged her hips closely, teasing quite a bit of skin. As Bédard revealed in the caption, her set was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was an immediate hit with her fans. Within a couple of hours of being published, the post has attracted more than 74,900 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of Bédard took to the comments section to praise her physique and to respond to her caption.

“Love this set and girl you are stunning,” one user wrote, following the words with a hands raised emoji.

“Well it doesn’t show!” replied another user, including a heart-eyed face emoji at the end of the comment.

“4 kilo in 2 weeks [thumbs up emoji] this summer is going to be about personality,” a third user chimed in.

“Looks like those 10 pounds did you right,” another one added, topping the reply with a heart-eyed face emoji.

Bédard often treats her fans by flaunting her lingerie-body. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the model did just that as recently as yesterday, when she posted a throwback photo. Bédard kneeled on a bed covered in a white duvet as she sported a lingerie set that featured a plunging bra with black velvet detailing and red straps and a pair of matching underwear from the clothing company Marie Mur. The photo has since being deleted.