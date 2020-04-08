Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

Ana Paula Saenz recently posted a smoking hot photo of herself on her Instagram page. The 21-year-old is well-known for sharing sultry updates on social media, and in the upload posted on April 8, she stunned her fans while posing in a skintight bathing suit in India.

Ana looked hot in a black one-piece swimsuit with a deep V-shaped neckline that reached her toned midriff, showing her voluptuous cleavage. The suit had thick straps that were tied in dainty ribbons over her shoulders, as well as a high-leg cut that helped elongate her legs. The dark color of her swimwear complemented her light bronze skin.

In the snapshot, Ana allowed herself to be photographed from her upper thighs up, with the soft afternoon sunshine hitting some parts of her skin. She posed in the middle of the frame, popping her right hip to the side, and looked straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. Her right hand touched her chin, while her other hand was down.

The Mexican model sported a fresh makeup application that consisted of well-defined brows, thick mascara, a light sweep of pink blush, and pink tint on her lips. She wore her long, brunette hair loose, parted to the side and styled straight. Its strands hung over her shoulder and back. She kept her accessories simple and wore a silver bangle on her right wrist.

Ana wrote a short caption, telling her millions of followers that she was in India. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Bangalore, the country’s high-tech industry center, where parks and nightlife are prominent. Her fans also noticed that the upload wasn’t a new photo. As longtime followers know, Ana currently has shoulder-length hair and is stuck at home in Mexico due to the coronavirus lockdown.

After only two hours of being live on the social media platform, the latest share gained over 27,000 likes and about 370 comments. Many of Ana’s online admirers went to the comments section of the post and dropped compliments on her amazing assets, while other fans told her she looked gorgeous.

“Smoking hot in black. You are the definition of perfection,” wrote one of her admirers, adding a flame emoji at the end of their post.

“The best picture and you are the best Instagram model. You are so sexy and so beautiful!” said another admirer.

“Oh my! Put some clothes on. There’s a virus roaming on earth, and I don’t want you to be infected. You’re such an angel,” added a third social media user.