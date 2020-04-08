Kelly Ripa Breaks Down On Live TV As She Reveals Her Kids ‘Won’t Hug’ Her During Quarantine

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star gets emotional as she talks about how the health pandemic is affecting her family.

Kelly Ripa got emotional when talking about her kids on Live With Kelly and Ryan. The 49-year-old TV host, who has been quarantining with her family in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, broke down on the air as she revealed that her kids won’t hug her.

During the live exchange that aired remotely from the two co-stars’ home, Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that the quarantine is beginning to take its toll on her family.

“Look, I’m not going to lie, OK?” the mom of three said, per E! News.

“I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK?… Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents….I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents. And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.'”

Kelly then apologized to her home audience and said she didn’t know why she was getting so emotional.

“I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying,” Kelly said.

“Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry …Sorry, did I shout that?”

In comments to a post on the Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram page, many fans said they can understand the former soap star’s emotions about wanting to hug her family. Others thanked the Live host for keeping things so real as she talks about the health pandemic that everyone is facing.

“Kelly I loved that you cried this morning,” one fan wrote. “The kids should hug you, it helps.”

Other Live fans predicted that there will come a day when her kids will wish they had hugged her more. Some noted that while young adults know how to hurt their parents’ feelings they will eventually come around. Other fans sent the popular TV host virtual hugs as they thanked her for her emotional moment.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are parents to Michael, 22, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 17. The two oldest Consuelos kids had their spring semester at NYU cut short due to the pandemic and were forced to move back home early.

It sounds like things are getting more stressful at the Ripa-Consuelos home than they were less than two weeks ago.

Late last month, Lola popped in on her mom’s Live With Kelly and Ryan remote broadcast and revealed she doesn’t hate being in “lockdown” mode with her family, per People. The teen said being home with just her family isn’t as bad as she thought it would be and she said they’re all “very lucky” to be together at home and have a lot more family time.