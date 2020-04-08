Shakira’s 5-Year-Old Son Takes Photo Of His Mom Wearing A Comfy Tracksuit Set

Shakira took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and it was taken by her five-year-old son, Sasha. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker has a large and loyal social media following meaning the latest upload didn’t go unnoticed.

Shakira stunned in a matching tracksuit set which consisted of a blue and pink pattern all over. She zipped the tracksuit top all the way to the top and paired the ensemble with joggers. The Colombian born singer sported her long wavy light brown hair down and opted for no visible accessories.

The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” songstress boasted her natural beauty by rocking a makeup-free look. Shakira, who hasn’t aged a day, looks incredibly youthful for 43-years-old and continues to have her fans in awe of her.

In the photo, the singer was photographed sitting down by a staircase. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and flashed her teeth. She parted her legs and rested her arms on her knees. The image didn’t show off her shoes as she was captured in the comfy look from the legs up.

Shakira didn’t state that she was at home. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world, it is likely that she is enjoying her quarantine with her family.

For her caption, she implied that her 5-year-old son, Sasha, took the pic as she wrote that she thinks he wants to become a photographer. The “Underneath Your Clothes” chart-topper speaks more than one language. Therefore, she wrote the caption out in English and Spanish.

In the span of one hour, her post proved to be instantly popular with her impressive 66.5 million followers as it racked up more than 1 million likes and over 7,000 comments.

“Sasha is a great photographer. He took a very beautiful and sweet photo,” one user wrote.

“I’m in love with his photography skills and your loungewear,” another devotee shared.

“You’re so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Amazing job. We need more Shaki pics!” a fourth admirer commented.

Shakira is no stranger to showing off her natural good looks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed her social media following with an up-close selfie. The “Dare (La La La)” entertainer hitmaker matched an animal-print garment with a scarf that was a slightly different color. She sported her brunette locks up in a ponytail and had very subtle makeup on. In less than a day, the upload gathered in over 1 million likes.