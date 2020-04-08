Madi Edwards Sports Skimpy White Panties In Sultry New Snap: ‘Quarantine Mood’

Madi Edwards turned up the heat on Instagram yet again, this time in an all-white look. The April 7 upload showed the model posing in skimpy panties and a matching sweatshirt that perfectly showcased her toned figure.

The Australian beauty geotagged her location at home in Brisbane, Australia. Though she had been spending a ton of time in Los Angeles in recent months, Edwards shared that she was quarantining down under. The bombshell posed in her bathroom with gorgeous tile lining every single wall. A portion of a bathtub, as well as a large, glass shower with chrome accents, could be seen behind her. The ceiling was a stark white and served as the perfect complement to her outfit of the same color.

Edward showcased her curves in a sexy pair of panties from the brand Lounge Apparel, which was tagged in the caption of the upload. The bottoms were racy and had a thick white band that sat snug on her waist. The fabric had the company logo in bold, black letters, stretching all the way around the piece. The high cut of the bottoms allowed for attention to be drawn to her flawless backside and toned legs.

Her top was slightly less revealing with an oversized crew neck sweatshirt. Edwards strategically rolled up the front, flashing a glimpse of her trim tummy. The A-line neck didn’t allow for any cleavage to show, but the hue of the garment looked incredible against the model’s brown skin. She opted for minimal jewelry, adding only a small gold necklace that had a triangular charm.

Her locks were worn pulled back out of her face, secured in a high ponytail that fell to her shoulders. A portion of her face was covered as she snapped the selfie, but her striking application of makeup was on display for the most part. Edwards expertly added defined brows, light pink blush, and vibrant red lipstick. The model lined her almond eyes with a dark black liner, making her blue eyes pop.

Edwards, who recently sizzled in a sweetheart top, has earned an insane amount of reviews on the post in 24 hours. The post has raked in over 14,000 likes and 100-plus comments so far.

“All white is your color Madi,” one social media user complimented, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Quarantine mood + lingerie = Dang Girl!!” a second follower gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Very very nice,” another wrote alongside a few red heart emoji.