Pauline Tantot Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms While Posing On A Bike

The French model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, April 8, French model Pauline Tantot uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3.6 million followers to enjoy.

In the suggestive snaps, the 25-year-old posed with a black bicycle in a grassy area on a sunny day. She sizzled in a white, long-sleeved ribbed crop top from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. Pauline paired the top with pink bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. She kept the sexy ensemble relatively simple and accessorized with only a gold cartilage earring.

For the casual photo shoot, the model pulled back her honey-colored hair in a ponytail. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the first image, Pauline stood with her back arched and faced away from the photographer, flaunting her toned derriere and sculpted hips. The Instagram star gripped the bicycle’s handlebars and turned her head to gaze directly into the camera, with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by sitting on the bike saddle. She looked off into the distance, smiling sweetly.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 100,000 likes. Many of Pauline’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL ANGEL,” wrote a passionate fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“@poptantot if there was an award for the most gorgeous girl in the entire world then I’m definitely sure that you’re gonna win,” added another devotee.

“I never get tired of seeing you and your incredible body,” remarked a different follower.

“You look amazing have a good day,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Pauline has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a series of pictures that showed her removing her clothing while in a wooded area. That post has been liked over 270,000 times since it was shared.