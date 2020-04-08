Danielle Knudson Strikes Killer Pose In The Ocean While Rocking A Skimpy, Teal Bikini

Danielle Knudson shared another stunning snap on her page today while clad in a revealing bikini. The April 8 upload had the model dreaming of happier times before social distancing was a thing. She shared with fans that she was “physically” here but mentally at the beach. The photo showed the model splashing around in the ocean, showing off her trim figure a tiny swimsuit.

Knudson, who recently put on a sexy display in red lingerie, posed in the middle of the shot, knee-deep in a strikingly beautiful blue body of water. The sparkly waves stretched back before meeting the powder blue sky on the horizon. Light reflected perfectly off Kundson’s brown skin, illuminating her fit figure. The Canadian cutie did not tag her exact location in the update, but she looked to be in a tropical paradise.

She leaned forward slightly, bringing both of her arms toward her chest. Her teal bikini fit like a glove, hugging her body in all the right places. The top was tight, fitting snug around her chest and flaunting her ample assets for the camera. Thick straps on either side were worn secured behind her back, drawing attention to her fit arms.

The bottoms did a great job of showing off her toned legs and tight abs. A piece of the garment was blocked by her hand, but a thin piece of fabric sat on the side of her hip. She added minor glam to the beachside snap, boasting an application of blush and highlighter on her cheeks. Knudson masterfully included defined brows, framing her almond eyes. She rocked a small amount of lip gloss as well.

The Sports Illustrated model didn’t spend much time styling her tresses, opting to wear them parted off to the side with a portion cascading over her shoulder. The rest of her untamed mane fell behind her back with a small piece draping over her left eye.

The brand-new share has only been live on her page for three short hours, but fans have taken notice. While the like button has been clicked over 4,000 times, an additional 88 fans have showered the comments section with compliments. A few more were distracted by her beauty and could not find the right words, posting emoji instead.

“Mentally, I’ve been in Europe for about a week!” one follower wrote, empathizing with the model.

“The water looks so refreshing,” another social media user pointed out in addition to a series of crying face emoji.

“You are so BEAUTIFUL Danielle, absolutely STUNNING,” a third fan commented, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.