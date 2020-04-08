Bethany Lily April Flaunts Assets As She Spills Out Of Impossibly Tiny Bikini

British bombshell Bethany Lily April captivated plenty of fans around the world on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Wednesday, April 8. She took to Instagram to share the revealing post with her 2.5 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The social media star was photographed in a number of sultry poses indoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. She took center stage as she faced the camera and stared down the lens with a pout. Her long highlighted blond hair, which was styled in loose waves, cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Bethany wore a full face of makeup that complimented her fair complexion in the snapshots, including a light pink lipgloss, light eyeshadow, mascara, sculpted eyebrows, blush and bronzer, and foundation. What stole the show, however, was her famous assets, which she showed off in a minuscule two-piece bikini set.

The stunner’s bikini top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and was designed with a white, pink, and brown tricolor stripe pattern. The swimsuit top also featured tiny triangular cups that struggled to contain Bethany’s full-figured assets as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

The model paired the revealing top with matching bikini bottoms that barely provided coverage as they were designed in a Brazilian-style cut that left little to the imagination. Meanwhile, the bottoms high-waisted straps flaunted Bethany’s curvaceous figure, particularly her hips and tiny midriff. Bethany did not opt to accessorize the eye-catching beachside look.

She did not indicate where she was photographed exactly, but in the post’s caption, she engaged with her followers by jokingly stating that her bathing suit “might of shrunk in the wash.”

The sizzling slideshow was met with instant widespread approval from many of Bethany’s fans and accumulated more than 27,000 likes after just the first half-hour of going live. Additionally, more than 900 fans took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments on her looks, her swimsuit, and her killer curves.

“You look amazing,” one user commented.

“You are so beautiful,” a second user added.

“Hi perfection,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I highly doubt people would be complaining, though,” a fourth fan asserted, responding to Bethany’s caption.

Bethany has shared several smoking-hot looks on her Instagram recently. On April 4, she stunned her fans in a pink two-piece bikini that successfully displayed her famous assets, per The Inquisitr. The photo received more than 116,000 likes.