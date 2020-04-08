UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Poses Naked On Her Kitchen Counter In Latest Instagram Update

Paige VanZant continued her series of naked photos on Instagram. This time the UFC fighter was shot completely naked on her kitchen counter with nothing but a potato chip obstructing the view.

Many Instagram models have kept busy while under shelter-in-place orders during the coronavirus outbreak by posting more on social media. The mixed martial artist – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – has treated fans to a glimpse of at-home life with her husband and a series of nude photographs along with her husband Austin Vanderford.

Many of the previous photos that showcased the two in the buff showed the couple engaged in various activities around their home. In the latest clothes-free post VanZant and Vanderford climbed up on their kitchen island for two Polaroid shots. The post was a split-screen of both photos where each of them wore nothing but a smile.

The 26-year-old was bent over on her hands and knees with her booty pointed towards the refrigerator and wore her blonde hair up while she made a cat-like pose for the camera. Beside her was a bag of Ruffles potato chips and her husband held one in his hand to cover up her chest.

Vanderford showed off his tattooed torso for his snap. The 30-year-old professional MMA fighter while he was on his knees. VanZant covered up her husband’s private parts with a strategically-placed bottle of Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, a brand started by UFC competitor Connor McGregor.

The 115 pound fighter shared the post with her 2.4 million Instagram followers and more than 95,000 users enjoyed the nude shenanigans enough to press the “like” button. Her caption referenced that whiskey and chips were two of their favorite vices. Over 1,800 people left comments in just over a day. Most of them gushed over the couple but not everyone was impressed.

Singer Vanessa Jamison praised the two for their antics, as did singer and songwriter BC Jean Ballas.

“You guys are too cute. I’m obsessed with the quarantine nakedness,” she wrote.

Many fans left comments hoping to see the uncensored version of these photographs.

“Might as well make a porno at this point hahaha,” one commented.

“Sooner or later the sex tape gunna drop isn’t it,” another replied.

Not all of her followers were excited to see yet another post of the couple naked.

“I’m done man. So thirsty for likes & attention smh,” a frustrated fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the UFC fighters posed for a nude photo on their balcony earlier in the week and the post left fans divided.