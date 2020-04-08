Allie Auton Sizzles In An Elegant Black Dress For New Instagram Snap: ‘Something Different’

Allie Auton changed up her usual look a bit for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday morning. She flaunted her flawless figure as she acknowledged she was going in a different direction with her style.

Allie looked stunning in a long black dress. The garment featured thin straps to showcase her toned arms and shoulders, as well as an open back to show off even more skin.

The gown fell down to her calves and clung tightly to her ample bust and tiny waist while putting her curvy hips and round booty on display. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings, rings on her fingers, and black strappy heels.

In the first photo, Allie stood to the side with her hands in front of her midsection while giving a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured a look at her entire body in the dress. The third picture gave fans a closeup look at the back of the dress.

Allie wore her long, platinum blond hair parted in the center and styled in sleek strands that fell down her shoulders and back. She pulled half of her hair back behind her head.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the photos, spotlighting her eyes with thick lashes and black liner. She also added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to them.

The bronzed glow of her skin was illuminated with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick.

Allie’s 565,000-plus followers showed their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 likes within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 150 messages for her to read.

“Omg stop this is too much,” one follower wrote.

“This dress is divine on u,” remarked another.

“Beautiful is what you are,” a third social media user gushed.

“Your just stunning so beautiful,” another agreed.

Allie is known for her stunning looks on Instagram, and often delights her fans in form-fitting ensembles such as tiny bathing suits, plunging tops, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie most recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she sported a skintight white crop top and a pair of matching pants. To date, that post has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 180 comments.