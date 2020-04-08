‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Will Air Its Reunion Virtually & The Cast Is Reportedly Upset About It

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members are reportedly not pleased with the changes to the show’s annual reunion special.

RHOA’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, confirmed last month that the Season 12 reunion of the series would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Hollywood Life, Bravo decided this week that the reunion would take place but will require its cast members to film the reunion online this year. While fans of the franchise are used to the women wearing dazzling outfits to discuss the season on a stage, this year they will have to air out their issues with one another from the comfort of their own homes.

The changes to the cast reunion have reportedly left RHOA’s cast members unhappy with the way the season is ending. RHOA’s full-time cast currently includes NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, and Kandi Burruss. Several of the housewives have had explosive arguments with one another, and the ladies reportedly feel as if their issues won’t be cleared out properly without seeing each other in person.

“When the ladies found out that [Bravo] made the decision to do the reunion online, they were not happy about it and they tried to talk them out of it,” a source shared about the reunion. “But it was too late at that point. They already made up their minds, and the virtual reunion is moving forward.”

Fans who have been watching Season 12 of RHOA will know that many of its cast members have had altercations both on the show and on social media. One of the season’s most intense rivalries this year has been between Leakes and Moore. Many fans were anticipating the two women speaking about their problems with one another in person. Leakes has also had her run-ins on social media with Marcille recently. Leakes shared in a recent interview that she didn’t feel Marcille was a good fit for the show and suggested that she be replaced, which will most likely be addressed at the reunion.

Although they are upset about the change to the traditional format, the ladies are reportedly confident that Cohen will do his best to produce a reunion that is of great quality. However, they remain nervous about how the audience will receive a virtual reunion. Upon learning that the special episode would be postponed, many RHOA viewers shared that they wouldn’t want to see a reunion that was filmed remotely.

“The reunion is so important to them and their fans, and they are all used to doing it one way. They’re all very nervous to change it up. Let’s face it, change is never easy, but they will adjust,” another source shared.

The RHOA virtual reunion has yet to have an air date.