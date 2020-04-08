Brooklyn Millard Shows Off Underboob In Tiny Sports Bra On Instagram

Brooklyn Millard stunned her 610,000 followers on Instagram after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Wednesday, April 8. The 25-year-old wore a skintight undergarment that showed a hint of her underboob — which delighted her fans all over the globe.

In the first Instagram snap, Brooklyn was standing inside her bathroom, in front of a white bathtub. She placed her right hand on her vanity as she faced the camera front and center, popping her right hip to the side as she smiled brightly and winked. The second pic showed her posing with her backside facing the camera, showing off her pert derrière. She was seemingly laughing and touched her forehead with her left hand. In the third photo, Brooklyn was still in the same pose, but this time, she playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera with a “disgusted” reaction on her face.

The model rocked a white sports bra that was two sizes smaller than her actual size and barely contained her voluptuous chest. As it was too tiny, the undergarment didn’t cover her breasts entirely, making her spill out of it. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was seen. Also, her nipples were visible underneath the non-padded piece, though she wasn’t bothered by it at all.

She wore gray-colored, high-waisted shorts that were just as skimpy. The sleeping shorts were made of soft, cotton fabric and boasted a tie-front design. The length of the garment reached her uppermost thighs, and the backside showed off some parts of her bare booty.

Brooklyn kept her hair up in a high, messy bun and accessorized with several rings. As she was home, she didn’t bother putting makeup on. In the caption, she shared with her thousands of fans that the quarantine period and being stuck at home was making her “crazy.”

The latest share gained over 29,000 likes and upward of 750 comments in 13 hours of being live on the popular social media platform. Brooklyn’s followers couldn’t get enough of the pic, as most of them took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new post. Some others dropped a mix of emoji instead of using words.

“It must be the super moon. It’s happening tonight that has you going crazy. By the way, I’m loving the underboob,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You’re just the cutest. You’re totally fun and crazy in a good way,” another admirer stated.

“You can go crazier! That underboob!” said a third Instagram user.